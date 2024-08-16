Business Standard
Techno Electric partners with Indigrid to develop two ISTS projects

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Techno Electric & Engineering Company today announced that it has partnered with Indigrid to collaboratively undertake development of two of the IndiGrid's greenfield Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) projects and signed the Securities Subscription Cum Shareholders Agreement (SSSHA).
Under this partnership, Techno Electric will co-develop and invest in IndiGrid's two ISTS projects i.e.Ishanagar Power Transmission (IPTL) and Dhule Power Transmission (DPTL).
Techno will invest minority capital and will also be responsible for the complete execution of the projects on a Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

