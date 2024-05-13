Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit rises 153.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 2004.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 134.29% to Rs 739.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 7478.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7275.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings rose 153.92% to Rs 227.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 2004.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1872.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2004.261872.377478.017275.5115.5310.2915.7610.14294.07151.751061.83536.60259.82121.08937.30415.40227.0889.43739.89315.80