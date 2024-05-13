Business Standard
Mask Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore
Net Loss of Mask Investments reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 138.71% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.06 200 0.740.31 139 OPM %-150.00-33.33 -6.7632.26 - PBDT-0.27-0.04 -575 0.030.08 -63 PBT-0.27-0.04 -575 0.030.08 -63 NP-0.20-0.03 -567 0.020.06 -67
