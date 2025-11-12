Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11862.50% to Rs 9.57 croreNet profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11862.50% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.570.08 11863 OPM %1.67-250.00 -PBDT0.160.15 7 PBT0.150.06 150 NP0.150.06 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content