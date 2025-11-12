Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 22.00% in the September 2025 quarter

India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 22.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 290.36 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 22.00% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 290.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales290.36228.78 27 OPM %16.8014.66 -PBDT52.3638.07 38 PBT47.0033.60 40 NP31.6125.91 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 77.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 77.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 21.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 21.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 34.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 34.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon