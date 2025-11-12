India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 22.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 290.36 croreNet profit of India Pesticides rose 22.00% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 290.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales290.36228.78 27 OPM %16.8014.66 -PBDT52.3638.07 38 PBT47.0033.60 40 NP31.6125.91 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content