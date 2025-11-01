Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 52.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.29% to Rs 8.17 croreNet profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 52.55% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.29% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.1710.38 -21 OPM %16.6528.23 -PBDT1.893.48 -46 PBT1.573.25 -52 NP1.212.55 -53
