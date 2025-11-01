L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 20.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 787.02 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 20.74% to Rs 93.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 787.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 660.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales787.02660.93 19 OPM %17.3516.64 -PBDT147.51121.53 21 PBT119.7599.68 20 NP93.6277.54 21
