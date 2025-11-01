NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 71.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.62% to Rs 320.56 croreNet profit of NOCIL declined 71.23% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 320.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 362.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales320.56362.70 -12 OPM %6.9610.42 -PBDT32.1545.68 -30 PBT18.5232.33 -43 NP12.1242.13 -71
