AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 54.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.23% to Rs 2.59 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance declined 54.02% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.23% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.593.66 -29 OPM %92.6688.52 -PBDT2.313.29 -30 PBT2.303.28 -30 NP1.202.61 -54
