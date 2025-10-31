Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.98% to Rs 450.61 croreNet profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 13.31% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 450.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 495.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales450.61495.09 -9 OPM %8.057.55 -PBDT23.8423.04 3 PBT10.0710.13 -1 NP6.587.59 -13
