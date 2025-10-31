Friday, October 31, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance standalone net profit rises 11.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 11907.79 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 11.39% to Rs 2307.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2071.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 11907.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10089.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11907.7910089.54 18 OPM %73.9071.89 -PBDT3284.462910.39 13 PBT3110.022751.53 13 NP2307.182071.26 11

