Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 699.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 981.42 croreNet profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 699.46% to Rs 283.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 981.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 895.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.53% to Rs 964.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 505.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 3815.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3531.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
