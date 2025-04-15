Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmbi Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Emmbi Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Rama Phosphates Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and Cupid Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2025.

Emmbi Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 106.14 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6194 shares in the past one month.

 

Rama Phosphates Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 109.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5338 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 259.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3833 shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd exploded 15.54% to Rs 241.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15462 shares in the past one month.

Cupid Ltd rose 14.90% to Rs 69.71. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

