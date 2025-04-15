Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history

Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history

Dhoni is the oldest man (43 years, 280 days) to get the Player of the Match award in IPL when his blistering triumphant knock snapped Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) five-match losing streak in IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The beloved 'Thala' of many, MS Dhoni, won his 18th Player of the Match award in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Monday after his unbeaten 11-ball 26 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With his 18th Player of the Match award, Dhoni equalled the honours with Virat Kohli, who has also won 18 such awards. 
 
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has the most Player of the Match awards by an Indian in IPL history, with 19. 
 
Most Man of the Match awards in IPL history
Player Awards
AB de Villiers 25
Chris Gayle 22
Rohit Sharma 19
David Warner 18
MS Dhoni 18
Virat Kohli 18
Shane Watson 16
Yusuf Pathan 16
Sunil Narine 16
KL Rahul 15
Andre Russell 15
Ravindra Jadeja 15
 
 
Dhoni also became the oldest man to receive the Player of the Match award in the IPL, when his blistering, triumphant knock snapped Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) five-match losing streak in IPL 2025.
  • Pravin Tambe (42 years, 198 days) vs RCB in Abu Dhabi 2014
  • Pravin Tambe (42 years, 208 days) vs RCB in Ahmedabad 2014
  • MS Dhoni (43 years, 280 days) vs LSG in Lucknow 2025
   

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

