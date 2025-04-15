Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history

The beloved 'Thala' of many, MS Dhoni, won his 18th Player of the Match award in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Monday after his unbeaten 11-ball 26 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With his 18th Player of the Match award, Dhoni equalled the honours with Virat Kohli, who has also won 18 such awards.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has the most Player of the Match awards by an Indian in IPL history, with 19.
|Most Man of the Match awards in IPL history
|Player
|Awards
|AB de Villiers
|25
|Chris Gayle
|22
|Rohit Sharma
|19
|David Warner
|18
|MS Dhoni
|18
|Virat Kohli
|18
|Shane Watson
|16
|Yusuf Pathan
|16
|Sunil Narine
|16
|KL Rahul
|15
|Andre Russell
|15
|Ravindra Jadeja
|15
Dhoni also became the oldest man to receive the Player of the Match award in the IPL, when his blistering, triumphant knock snapped Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) five-match losing streak in IPL 2025.
- Pravin Tambe (42 years, 198 days) vs RCB in Abu Dhabi 2014
- Pravin Tambe (42 years, 208 days) vs RCB in Ahmedabad 2014
- MS Dhoni (43 years, 280 days) vs LSG in Lucknow 2025