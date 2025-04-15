Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2025.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd surged 17.99% to Rs 140.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Data Patterns (India) Ltd soared 11.26% to Rs 1870.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64845 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 2919.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11671 shares in the past one month.

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd gained 9.32% to Rs 127.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd spurt 9.22% to Rs 2656.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

