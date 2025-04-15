Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculators reduce net long position

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators net long position fell, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 2913 contracts in the data reported through April 08, 2025, showing a drop of 4128 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

