Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 151.67 croreNet profit of Empire Industries rose 58.33% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 151.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 147.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales151.67147.64 3 OPM %10.8010.64 -PBDT14.5712.18 20 PBT10.698.12 32 NP9.696.12 58
