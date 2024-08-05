Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 151.67 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 58.33% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 151.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 147.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.151.67147.6410.8010.6414.5712.1810.698.129.696.12