Mukand consolidated net profit declines 21.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.99% to Rs 1257.99 croreNet profit of Mukand declined 21.36% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 1257.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1382.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1257.991382.29 -9 OPM %5.625.57 -PBDT42.8546.48 -8 PBT31.6634.02 -7 NP24.3330.94 -21
