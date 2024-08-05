Mukand consolidated net profit declines 21.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.99% to Rs 1257.99 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 21.36% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 1257.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1382.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1257.991382.295.625.5742.8546.4831.6634.0224.3330.94