VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 60.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 727.21 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 60.41% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 727.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 674.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.727.21674.2211.9515.1279.1094.5317.6045.6113.4433.95