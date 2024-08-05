VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 60.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 727.21 croreNet profit of VRL Logistics declined 60.41% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 727.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 674.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales727.21674.22 8 OPM %11.9515.12 -PBDT79.1094.53 -16 PBT17.6045.61 -61 NP13.4433.95 -60
