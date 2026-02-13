Empower India consolidated net profit rises 1.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 101.56% to Rs 47.81 crore

Net profit of Empower India rose 1.90% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 101.56% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

