Tilaknagar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 105.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of Tilaknagar Industries reported to Rs 105.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 53.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 94.97% to Rs 663.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 340.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.663.74340.4316.5717.7283.4161.9163.8554.15-105.4153.93

