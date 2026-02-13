Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 532.12 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 22.33% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 532.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 624.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.532.12624.304.188.1222.1034.4118.2525.0814.3318.45

