eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 32.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 99.69 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.69% to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.99% to Rs 373.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

