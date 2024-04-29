Business Standard
eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 32.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 99.69 crore
Net profit of eMudhra rose 32.66% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 99.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.69% to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.99% to Rs 373.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales99.6976.81 30 373.12248.76 50 OPM %32.9930.95 -29.3635.10 - PBDT34.9524.34 44 113.4789.22 27 PBT29.3720.39 44 92.6673.38 26 NP21.0015.83 33 75.0661.68 22
