Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 26.93 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 19.05% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 104.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 233.33% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.