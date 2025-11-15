K G Denim reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 84.23% to Rs 1.87 croreNet profit of K G Denim reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 84.23% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.8711.86 -84 OPM %663.10-103.04 -PBDT4.72-12.03 LP PBT2.51-15.66 LP NP1.87-11.67 LP
