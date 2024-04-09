Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Energy stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 81.43 points or 0.67% at 12143.03 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.11%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.51%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.14%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.01%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.82%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.61%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.41%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.12%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.98%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 7.52%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 3.05%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.74%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.6 or 0% at 74745.1.
The Nifty 50 index was down 13.8 points or 0.06% at 22652.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 131.55 points or 0.29% at 45872.31.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 65.25 points or 0.47% at 13818.18.
On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 2225 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Energy shares rise

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks edge higher

Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy receives upgrade in ST ratings

Consumer Durables shares slide

SMC Global Securities pares its stake held in Agarwal Float Glass India

Dollar Index Slips Below 104 Mark; Fed Minutes, US CPI Awaited

Indices trade with tiny gains; European mkt opens lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon