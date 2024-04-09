Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 81.43 points or 0.67% at 12143.03 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.11%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.51%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.14%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.01%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.82%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.61%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.41%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.12%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.98%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 7.52%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 3.05%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.74%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.6 or 0% at 74745.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.8 points or 0.06% at 22652.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 131.55 points or 0.29% at 45872.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 65.25 points or 0.47% at 13818.18.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 2225 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

