Consumer Durables shares slide

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 412.41 points or 0.76% at 53503.69 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 1.73%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.46%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.27%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.98%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 0.5%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.13%).
On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 0.86%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.18%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.16%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.6 or 0% at 74745.1.
The Nifty 50 index was down 13.8 points or 0.06% at 22652.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 131.55 points or 0.29% at 45872.31.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 65.25 points or 0.47% at 13818.18.
On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 2225 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

