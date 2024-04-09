Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dollar Index Slips Below 104 Mark; Fed Minutes, US CPI Awaited

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
The US dollar index eased back below 104 mark and is steadying at similar levels on Tuesday morning in Asia as possibility of a near term rate cut diminishes. Recent comments from Fed officials after Fridays jobs report reiterated the seemingly unwavering strength of the U.S. labor market. Focus now turns on the upcoming March minutes, inflation report and speeches from Federal Reserve officials to gauge the potential rate-cut timetable. Last week the Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari suggested that if inflation remains high, rate cuts may not be necessary in 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also echoed this, stating that more evidence of sustainable inflation near the 2% target is needed before considering rate cuts. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 103.96, marginally up on the day. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are staying marginally lower at $1.0883 and $1.2658 respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

Dollar Index Sees Tepid Moves Ahead Of US PCE Figures

Dollar Index Steadies Just Below 103 Mark; Awaits Further Cues On Federal Stance

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 1.56%, up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd up for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Motors JLR wholesale climbs 16% YoY in Q4

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 9.13%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon