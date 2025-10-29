Enviro Infra Engineers gains on winning Rs 248 crore sewerage project

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Enviro Infra Engineers rose 3.33% to Rs 247.95 after the company said it received a letter of acceptance from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for a sewerage infrastructure project.

The project involves the design, construction, and commissioning of a 273.37 km sewerage network in the north-east region of Bhopal, along with the construction of a 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and intermediate pumping stations. The contract also includes operations and maintenance (O&M) services after project completion.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) work is valued at Rs 248.49 crore (excluding O&M and GST). The EPC phase is to be completed within 36 months, followed by a five-year O&M period.

 

Enviro Infra Engineers is an infrastructure company specializing in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants and water supply scheme projects for Government authorities across India.

The company's board will consider Q2 results on 4 November 2025. In Q1 June 2025, the company's PAT was Rs 42.48 crore, up 41.8% YoY. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 240.92 crore, marking a robust 17.4% YoY growth compared to Q1FY25, driven by efficient project execution and the conversion of a strong order book into billings.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

