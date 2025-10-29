Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index rebounds ahead of Fed decision; signals from Fed Chair Powell's post-meeting speech eyed

Dollar index rebounds ahead of Fed decision; signals from Fed Chair Powell's post-meeting speech eyed

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The US dollar index rebounded in Asian trades on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve decision on interest rates later in the global day. Investors will also be looking forward to any signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powells speech at the post-meeting conference regarding the pace of future easing. US President Donald Trump stated in South Korea on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates. President Trump also noted that Chinese President Xi will arrive tomorrow, expressing optimism that the meeting will result in a great deal for both the US and China, which could also support the greenback. Besides, the ongoing US government shutdown has entered its fifth week, delaying the release of key economic data. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.72, up 0.27% on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 101.77% in the September 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 101.77% in the September 2025 quarter

India and EU remain committed to conclude FTA by end of 2025

India and EU remain committed to conclude FTA by end of 2025

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery surges 9.6% after robust Q2 results

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery surges 9.6% after robust Q2 results

Forex reserves edged up US$4.5 billion excluding valuation effect between March-September 2025

Forex reserves edged up US$4.5 billion excluding valuation effect between March-September 2025

RBI announces directions for nomination facility and safe deposit lockers

RBI announces directions for nomination facility and safe deposit lockers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesBSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon