PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 101.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.40% to Rs 46.45 croreNet profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 101.77% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.40% to Rs 46.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.4522.95 102 OPM %28.0130.24 -PBDT14.117.02 101 PBT13.746.91 99 NP10.275.09 102
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content