Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 16.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.74% to Rs 525.70 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.63% to Rs 35.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 1419.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1538.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Epack Durable declined 16.55% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.74% to Rs 525.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.525.70639.081419.561538.8310.449.578.086.6149.1254.5484.6871.6738.5647.4849.2045.6027.8333.3535.3731.97