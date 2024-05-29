Business Standard
White Organic Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of White Organic Retail reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0-13.68 100 0269.91 -100 OPM %0101.68 -0-3.19 - PBDT-0.29-8.93 97 -27.97-3.19 -777 PBT-4.27-9.45 55 -33.53-3.73 -799 NP1.87-8.01 LP -27.25-3.79 -619
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

