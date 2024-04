Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Equitas Small Finance Bank has received approval of the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Anil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 08537123), former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India as Part-time Chairman of the Bank for a period of three (3) years with effect from 25 April 2024, consequent to the cessation of tenure of the present Part-time Chairman of the Bank Arun Ramanathan (DIN:00308848) on 24 April 2024.