Birlasoft Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Linde India Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2024.
Birlasoft Ltd lost 3.79% to Rs 749.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 35023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39772 shares in the past one month.
Linde India Ltd tumbled 3.62% to Rs 6783. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10711 shares in the past one month.
Arvind Fashions Ltd crashed 3.53% to Rs 438.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12904 shares in the past one month.
Varroc Engineering Ltd pared 3.19% to Rs 538.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19010 shares in the past one month.
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd slipped 2.94% to Rs 97.06. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
