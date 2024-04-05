Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 32.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 April 2024.
Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 32.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.23% to Rs.608.65. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 7.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76529 shares. The stock rose 1.52% to Rs.666.05. Volumes stood at 61019 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 40.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.18% to Rs.1,571.00. Volumes stood at 11.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd clocked volume of 101.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.97% to Rs.193.90. Volumes stood at 33.4 lakh shares in the last session.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd saw volume of 96.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.98% to Rs.454.50. Volumes stood at 23.41 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

