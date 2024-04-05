Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sustained momentum in manufacturing and services sector should boost private consumption

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India noted today that going forward, the outlook for agriculture and rural activity appears bright, with good rabi wheat crop and improved prospects of kharif crops, due to expected normal south-west monsoon. Strengthening of rural demand, improving employment conditions and informal sector activity, moderating inflationary pressures and sustained momentum in manufacturing and services sector should boost private consumption. As per our survey, consumer confidence one year ahead reached a new high, Das noted.
The prospects of investment activity remain bright owing to upturn in the private capex cycle becoming steadily broad-based; persisting and robust government capital expenditure; healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates; rising capacity utilisation; and strengthening business optimism as reflected in our surveys. Improving global growth and trade prospects, coupled with our rising integration in global supply chains, are expected to propel external demand for goods and services.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The headwinds from protracted geopolitical tensions and increasing disruptions in trade routes, however, pose risks to the outlook. Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7.0 per cent with Q1 at 7.1 per cent; Q2 at 6.9 per cent; Q3 at 7.0 per cent; and Q4 also at 7.0 per cent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Over 600 LMT Paddy Procured During KMS 2023-24

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

Benchmarks turn rangebound, PSU banks advance

Barometers trade sideways; consumer durables shares advance

Indices trade with minor cuts; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Birlasoft Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Barometers trade flat; FMCG shares in demand

CARE reaffirms credit ratings of Trident with 'stable' outlook

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon