Esab India standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.25% to Rs 378.83 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 6.49% to Rs 43.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 378.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 337.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.378.83337.4919.9916.3776.1558.4071.8354.5243.0040.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News