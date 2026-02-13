Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Esab India standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales rise 12.25% to Rs 378.83 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 6.49% to Rs 43.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 378.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 337.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales378.83337.49 12 OPM %19.9916.37 -PBDT76.1558.40 30 PBT71.8354.52 32 NP43.0040.38 6

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

