Friday, February 13, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares slide for 2nd day

Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares slide for 2nd day

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
The domestic equity indices continued to trade with major losses in the early afternoon trade. Sentiment remained cautious following the introduction of new AI model by Anthropic, the development intensified concerns about the long-term implications for outsourcing-driven IT business models. Traders remained cautious, shifting toward a risk-off stance. The Nifty traded below the 25,600 level.

Oil& gas shares declined for second consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 PM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 684.33 points or 0.83% to 82,984.27. The Nifty 50 index tanked 219 points or 0.86% to 25,587.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 1.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.88%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,223 shares rose and 2,732 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit cards released online

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 13

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 700 pts; SMIDs fall 2%; 29 Sensex stocks in red

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe set 170-run target for Australia

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,

Eicher Motors extends rally on solid Q3 performance; surges 19% in 10 days

ONGC share price in focus

ONGC shares slide 4% even as Q3 earnings come in line with estimates

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 6.67% to 12.51. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,628.30, at a premium of 40.9 points as compared with the spot at 25,587.40.

The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 68.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil& Gas index fell 1.56% to 12,015. The index rose 2.76% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Mahanagar Gas (down 3.62%), Oil India (down 3.51%), Adani Total Gas (down 3.02%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 2.84%) and Petronet LNG (down 2.24%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries (down 1.88%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.38%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.15%), GAIL (India) (down 1.03%) and Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.68%) declined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2767.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2767.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 48.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 48.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.04% in the December 2025 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the December 2025 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance