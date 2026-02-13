Shilpa Medicare enters into development and supply agreement with NXI Therapeutics AG
Shilpa Medicare (SML) has entered into a binding agreement with NXI Therapeutics AG based out of Basel, Switzerland for development, supply of a New Chemical Entity (NCE). Under the terms of the strategic collaboration, SML will support both development - including first-in-human clinical studies - as well as long-term commercial supply with GMP manufacturing.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:32 AM IST