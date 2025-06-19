Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESAF Small Finance Bank soars after board clears Rs 735 Cr bad loan sale to ARC

ESAF Small Finance Bank soars after board clears Rs 735 Cr bad loan sale to ARC

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

ESAF Small Finance Bank rallied 7.89% to Rs 32.80 after the bank's board approved a major clean-up of its balance sheet by offloading bad loans worth Rs 735.18 crore to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

The loan pool includes Rs 362.43 crore in non-performing assets (NPAs) and Rs 372.75 crore in technically written-off loans. The bank has already made a 90.15% provision against this pool, indicating limited impact on profitability.

The board has authorized its Asset Sale Committee of Executives to oversee and complete all procedural formalities related to the transaction.

The move is aimed at strengthening the banks asset quality and improving overall operational efficiency.

 

Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank commenced its banking operations in March 2017. It has a network of 787 banking outlets, 1106 customer service centres, 34 institutional business correspondents, 4,405 banking agents, 735 business facilitators and 693 ATMs spread across 26 states and 2 union territories.

The bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 183.19 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with a net profit of Rs 43.35 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income fell 9.99% YoY to Rs 1,036.78 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Elcid Investments CFO Ragini Vakil steps down

Elcid Investments CFO Ragini Vakil steps down

Benchmarks trade near flat line; IT shares tumble

Benchmarks trade near flat line; IT shares tumble

Tata Elxsi inks MoU with Infineon to develop EV solutions for Indian market

Tata Elxsi inks MoU with Infineon to develop EV solutions for Indian market

Marksans Pharma's UK arm gets marketing nod for Oxybutynin Oral solution from UKMHRA

Marksans Pharma's UK arm gets marketing nod for Oxybutynin Oral solution from UKMHRA

Puravankara gains after subsidiary secures Rs 272-cr LoI for Bengaluru project

Puravankara gains after subsidiary secures Rs 272-cr LoI for Bengaluru project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEMonolithisch India IPO ListingGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon