Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara gains after subsidiary secures Rs 272-cr LoI for Bengaluru project

Puravankara gains after subsidiary secures Rs 272-cr LoI for Bengaluru project

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Puravankara rallied 5.62% to Rs 295.95 after the company's, wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 272 crore from Tru Dwellings.

The contract is for civil and finishing works for the proposed residential project TRU AQUAPOLIS located in Varthur, Bengaluru.

The nature of the contract is EPC - Commercial and is classified as a domestic order.

The execution timeline will be governed as per the terms laid out in the formal contract agreement between the parties.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in Tru Dwellings, nor the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

 

Also Read

Arisinfra IPO day 2 subscription status

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 31%, GMP at 11%

China recently introduced an aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus to revive its flagging economy. Its 2024 growth target of 5 per cent was at risk, as reflected in a loss of momentum, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowing to 4.7 per cen

New Zealand halts millions of funds to Cook Islands over its China ties

trading

Small-cap lender soars 11%, posts steepest gain in 16 months; here's why

Israel, Hezbollah

LIVE news updates: IDF says Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

US President Donald Trump, US Fed Chain Jerome Powell

Trump calls Jerome Powell 'real dummy', 'worst' as Fed holds rates steady

Puravankara, headquartered in Bengaluru, is one of Indias most admired and trusted real estate developers. The company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Purva, Provident Housing Limited (PHL) and Purva Land, catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 75.89 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 6.50 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales tanked 63.9% year on year to Rs 155.21 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Life Matoda facility receives two observations from USFDA after inspection

Zydus Life Matoda facility receives two observations from USFDA after inspection

Wall Street Ends Flat as Fed Holds Rates Steady; Global Markets Mixed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street Ends Flat as Fed Holds Rates Steady; Global Markets Mixed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

INR likely to extend slide tracking firm dollar overseas

INR likely to extend slide tracking firm dollar overseas

Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

ABB India Ltd Slips 0.26%

ABB India Ltd Slips 0.26%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon