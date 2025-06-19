Benchmarks trade near flat line; IT shares tumble

IT shares declined for the second consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 45.01 points or 0.06% to 81,495.06. The Nifty 50 index rose 20.15 points or 0.08% to 24,832.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.32%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,406 shares rose and 2,003 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
The Nifty IT index fell 0.98% to 38,650.05. The index declined 1.79% for the two consecutive trading sessions.
Tech Mahindra (down 2.51%), LTIMindtree (down 2.24%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.65%), Persistent Systems (down 1.52%), Mphasis (down 1.43%) Coforge (down 1.34%), Infosys (down 0.94%), HCL Technologies (down 0.64%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%) declined.
Tata Elxsi fell 1.40%. The company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies to jointly develop application-ready EV solutions tailored to the Indian market.
Marksans Pharma fell 0.64%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem has received marketing authorization for the product Oxybutynin hydrochloride Oral Solution from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA).
Puravankara rallied 3.16% after the companys, wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 272 crore from Tru Dwellings.
