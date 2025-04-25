Friday, April 25, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Escorts Kubota announces price hike for tractors effective from May'25

Apr 25 2025

Escorts Kubota has announced that its Agri Machinery Business Division will increase the prices of its tractors, effective from 1 May 2025.

According to an exchange filing, the company said that the increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The tractor maker reported a 7.67% increase in standalone net profit from continuing operations to Rs 290.47 crore on an 8.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,935.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

 

Shares of Escorts Kubota shed 0.33% to Rs 3,377.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 25 2025

