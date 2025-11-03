Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Escorts Kubota gains after October 2025 sales rise 4% YoY to 18,798 units

Escorts Kubota gains after October 2025 sales rise 4% YoY to 18,798 units

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Escorts Kubota advanced 2.04% to Rs 3,866.50 after the company's agri-machinery business division in October 2025 sold 18,798 tractors, its ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 3.8% as against 18,110 tractors sold in October 2024.

While domestic sales also rose 3.3% to 18,423 units in October 2025 compared with 17,839 units sold in October 2024.

The companys exports jumped 38.4% to 375 units in October 2025 as against 271 units posted in October 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 452 machines in October 2025, registering a decline of 28.8% from 635 machines sold in September 2024.

 

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 363.2% to Rs 1,397.11 crore despite a 2.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,500.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

JK Cement slips as Q2 PAT halves QoQ to Rs 161 cr; EBITDA margin expands to 15.1%

Amazon's AI-Fueled Rally Lifts Wall Street as Fed Caution Tempers Gains

ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

