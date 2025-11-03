Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

ZEN Technologies surges after bagging orders worth Rs 289 crore from Defence Ministry

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

ZEN Technologies jumped 4.24% to Rs 1414 after the company announced that it has been awarded two major contracts from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, totaling to Rs 289 crore for the upgradation of its anti-drone systems (ADS).

These projects are slated for completion within a year.

Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies, said: Recent operations like Op Sindoor have made it clear the pace at which our defence systems evolve determines our ability to secure the nation.

Imported systems evolve at a rate set by foreign vendors and their interests, not ours. Incidents like the pager malware operation highlight why control over every system component is vital.

 

Buying Indian-designed, developed and manufactured products is not an option, its a requirement for survival as drone and cyber threats keep evolving. Zen Technologies is committed to ensuring India is always one step ahead.

Also Read

Indian women's cricket team

BCCI unveils huge cash prize for India after Women's World Cup triumph

Xiaomi

Pressure and burnout shadow Xiaomi's rapid pivot from smartphones to EVs

urban company share price in focus

Urban Company shares slip 7% as Q2 loss widens; check details

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Q2: Most analysts retain 'Buy' as new models, exports lift sentiment

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase losses; Maruti Suzuki falls 3%, Bank of Baroda rises 5%

Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 59.4 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.2% year-on-year from Rs 62.7 crore in Q2 FY25, though it rose 24.4% sequentially from Rs 47.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Total revenue came in at Rs 198.9 crore, declining 20.6% YoY from Rs 250.3 crore a year earlier, but up 10.5% QoQ from Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Azad Engg gains after Q2 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Yes Bank Ltd Slides 0.79%

Yes Bank Ltd Slides 0.79%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.29%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.29%

INR edges lower tracking dollar strength overseas

INR edges lower tracking dollar strength overseas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon