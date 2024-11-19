ESIC data shows that 20.58 lakh new employees have been added in Sep-2024

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.58 lakh new employees have been added in the month of September, 2024. A total of 23,043 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of September, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers. Further, the Year on Year analysis shows a growth of 9% in net registrations compared to September'2023. Out of the total 20.58 lakh employees added during the month, 10.05 lakh employees amounting to around 48.83% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years. Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.91 lakh in September, 2024.

 

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

