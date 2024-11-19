Business Standard
Man Inds rallies as board to mull subsidiary sale on Nov 21

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Man Industries (India) jumped 4.47% to Rs 306.05 after firm informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 21 November 2024 to consider and approve the sale of asset of a subsidiary company.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 18.4% to Rs 31.86 crore on a 20.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 806.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

