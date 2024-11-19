Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree rises on extending pact with Nexi group

LTIMindtree rises on extending pact with Nexi group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

LTIMindtree added 1.16% to Rs 5,905.15 after the company announced a contract extension with Nexi group, a leading European PayTech provider.

This collaboration is set to elevate Nexis technology landscape across its core acquiring, issuing, and ecommerce platforms, further solidifying its position as a key player in the digital payments space.

As part of this partnership, LTI Mindtree will utilize its technical expertise and advanced solutions to optimize Nexi's core platforms, driving enhanced performance, innovation, and scalability. Additionally, LTI Mindtree will manage Nexi's hybrid infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration of on-premise and cloud-based solutions, while supporting the company's digital transformation efforts.

 

Giuseppe Dallona, CIO of Nexi Group said, Their proven expertise and global reach will help us enhance the resilience and flexibility of our platforms, supporting Nexis mission to offer secure, innovative, and frictionless payment solutions for businesses and consumers across Europe.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, president & executive board member of LTIMindtree said, This partnership underscores our commitment to empower leading enterprises with advanced technology innovation. By leveraging our deep domain expertise and global delivery capabilities, we are confident in driving Nexis growth and success in the highly competitive digital payments industry.

LTI Mindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTI Mindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.3% to Rs 1,251.6 crore on 2.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,126.6 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinals full schedule

Women's ACT 2024 hockey semis full schedule, timings, and live streaming

Women's ACT semifinals live updates

Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Semis: CHN 3-1 MAL, 4th QTR; IND vs JPN at 4:45 PM

market

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex trims gain on late sell-off, ends 239 pts up; Nifty holds 23,500

Vladimir Putin, putin

LIVE: Putin expands nuclear response doctrine days after Biden's arms decision on Ukraine

Rishabh Pant, Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals

Here's how Delhi can't afford to miss out on Pant in IPL 2025 mega auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon