Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 193.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 40.97 crore

Net profit of Espire Hospitality rose 193.55% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 40.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.40.9741.1935.7320.3413.275.7611.173.698.192.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News